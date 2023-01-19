Emergency responders spent several futile hours searching the waters off the coast of Pacifica for a reported swimmer in distress.
At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Pacifica police officers and emergency personnel from the North County Fire Authority and American Medical Response responded to Esplanade beach for a reported swimmer in distress.
It was reported that three men were in the Pacific Ocean along Esplanade Beach. While in the water, one of them was hit by a large wave and pulled away from shore. The other men got out of the water and called 911 for help.
Police and firefighters searched the area and the area beaches for the swimmer, but were unable to locate him.
Assistance was then requested from the U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks ocean lifeguards and a California Highway Patrol helicopter for assistance. Police officers also piloted one of its drones to search the coastline for the swimmer.
The man is in his 20s and is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 215 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts.
