A man who took photos for a swim team in southern San Mateo County was taken into custody Thursday on charges he sexually assaulted multiple boys under 13 for several years, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In January, sheriff’s deputies received information about multiple sexual assaults that took place at the Ladera Recreation Center in Portola Valley over several years. In the investigation, multiple victims came forward about being sexually assaulted by Randolph “Randy” Haldeman, 47, of unincorporated Menlo Park.
At the time of these incidents, the male juvenile victims’ ages ranged from 8-13 years old and some of the incidents took place at Haldeman’s private residence as well, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Haldeman was arrested at his residence for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. The Sheriff’s Office believes there are potentially more victims out there and encourages anyone who had any contact with Haldeman or allowed him to be around their child/children or believe anyone may have been victimized to contact Detective Fava at (650) 363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org or Detective Sergeant Cang at (650) 363-4008 or jcang@smcgov.org.
