A woman was arrested for providing a false name and date of birth to officers and attempted battery after police attempted to arrest the person with an outstanding warrant Tuesday, July 26, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Ariel Chelesycherelle Whosendorfe, 23, of South San Francisco, allegedly opened the door to officers, who explained they were there with a warrant to arrest Whosendorfe. However, Whosendorfe allegedly lied about her name and birth date and shut the door on the officers. Whosendorfe allegedly screamed vile names at the police officers and said she had a gun and was going to shoot the officers. The police backed off and set up a perimeter and called a police negotiator who talked to Whosendorfe for two hours trying to get her to come out of her home. The SWAT team made a forced entry and Whosendorfe was taken into custody.
