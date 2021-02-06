Following an announcement from San Mateo County it would begin vaccinating residents ages 65 and older, Sutter Health also announced it too would be extending them to members of the same age range as appointments continue to flow through its San Mateo County Event Center mass vaccination clinic.
“Right now our job in the group is to build and open up as much access as possible,” said Dr. Robert Nordgren, the area CEO for Sutter Bay Medical Foundation in the Peninsula and San Francisco region.
Sutter is preparing for the increased demand by publishing appointments only a week in advance, said Nordgren. When scheduling an appointment, patients are asked to attest online that they meet the necessary requirements.
At check-in for all sites, proof of identification is required. At the San Mateo County Event Center clinic, the whole process from waiting in line to sitting in the observation room takes about 30 minutes, said Jian Lin, 54, of Dublin. He drove 45 minutes to the event center for his 83-year-old mother’s appointment on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Other vaccine clinics near their homes were out of appointments but Lin was happy and relieved to travel if it meant his mother, Xiaopeng, was protected. Since COVID-19 struck the region last March, she’s been sheltered at home and missing her active life and church visits.
“We worry about it because she’s 80-something and not as strong as younger people,” said Lin. “I had to get this done.”
Also getting vaccinated Thursday was retired Hillsborough resident Dr. Gerald Preiner, 88. Calling the event “uneventful,” Preiner said following safety recommendations helped him not worry he’d catch the virus.
“I’ll continue on with my lifestyle as it has been the past year,” said Preiner.
Virginia Cruz, 75, was relieved to get her vaccine from Sutter’s event center clinic as well. Having undergone hip replacement in September, exposing her to medical facilities, Cruz said worrying about catching the virus is normal. Until receiving her second dose on Feb. 25, she plans to remain sheltered in place.
“I felt so excited that I was going to be back to normal,” said Cruz. “Because of this I’m going to be free and healthy again.”
Sutter’s event center vaccine clinic was established last week using a walk-up model. The event center has been the site of other vaccine clinics by Dignity Health and the County Health department, but both entities used a drive-thru model.
Nordgren said each model has its pros and cons. While mobile models allow patients to remain safely isolated in their vehicles, the walk-up model permits closer patient observation after the shot is administered, he said.
The site, using the Pfizer Inc. vaccine, served between 260 and 300 people in its first few days after being set up but appointments ramped up this week, allowing for more than 1,000 vaccines to be administered per day. Eventually, Nordgren said the seven-day-a-week site could be expanded to vaccinate up to 5,000 people a day.
As with other entities providing vaccinations, supply is the main constraint to achieving Sutter’s vaccine goal. San Mateo County has received fewer than 50,000 doses. Shipment figures for multicounty entities, large medical providers like Sutter, Kaiser Permanente and Dignity, are unknown but assumed to be around the same size, according to officials.
Despite the supply hurdles, the county and multicounty entities have said they’re ready to expand further as soon as doses are available. Sutter is making the most of its doses by distributing all that it’s received without storing second doses.
“We’re burning through that current supply and working under the assumption that we’ll have more supply to give second doses,” said Nordgren.
The decision to not store second doses is based on science, said Nordgren. With how rapid the virus and its mutations are spreading, ensuring a dose reaches as many people as possible, as quickly as possible is Sutter’s focus, he said. The medical provider is also moving forward with the assurance from state and federal leaders that more supply is on the way.
“The sooner we get people immunized that’s going to stop the disease and deaths,” said Nordgren. “This is all about saving lives.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.