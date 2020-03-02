Deputies in San Mateo County are investigating a stabbing that occurred outside a restaurant in North Fair Oaks early Saturday morning.
On Saturday at 12:32 a.m., a man flagged down San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies outside Taco El Fogon at 3387 Middlefield Road and reported an unknown man had stabbed him in his lower back.
The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Investigators determined there was a verbal altercation that led to a fight in front of the restaurant between the victim and three suspects.
During the fight, one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the lower back, deputies said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and with a beard.
There was no description available on the other suspects.
The suspects were last seen heading north on Middlefield Road in a dark gray Honda.
