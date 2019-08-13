A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery after allegedly threatening employees at a Safeway in Menlo Park late Sunday night, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to the Safeway at 525 El Camino Real at 11:50 p.m. after the shoplifting suspect, identified as Alberto Gonzalez, brandished a knife at store employees before fleeing on foot.
Police spotted Gonzalez in a parking lot on the 800 block of El Camino Real and he was arrested without incident. Officers did a search of the area where he was found and discovered a knife.
The items Gonzalez allegedly stole were returned to the store, police said.
Gonzalez has been booked into San Mateo County Jail, where officers also cited him with one count of bringing narcotics into a jail facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.