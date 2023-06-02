A woman was arrested for stealing merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center in San Mateo last week after she was caught with two others in the parking lot of a Fremont location, according to police.
At about 10:50 a.m. Saturday, May 20, San Mateo police were dispatched to the Ulta Beauty store on the report of a theft the previous day. At about 7:44 p.m. Friday, May 19, it was reported that a man and a woman concealed merchandise in a shoulder bag and purse. The manager approached them and asked if they planned to buy the items but the woman kept walking toward the exit. Both the man and woman left without paying for the items and got into a black KIA with about $1,245 in stolen goods, according to police.
