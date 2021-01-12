An Oakland man suspected of stealing catalytic converters was arrested after leading officers from various agencies on a vehicle pursuit from Pacifica to Oakland last week, police said.
At about 12:20 a.m. last Thursday, Pacifica police officers responded to a report of a theft in progress from a Toyota Prius on the 2500 block of Francisco Boulevard.
The reporting party had been awoken by grinding sounds and was able to provide a suspect vehicle description to the police.
Responding officers searched the area for the vehicle and found one matching the description. Officers additionally observed other moving violations committed by the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Krishan Gosai.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Gosai sped away onto northbound Highway 1, according to police.
Officers terminated their pursuit of the vehicle as it approached San Francisco due to public safety concerns. However, Gosai allegedly continued to drive erratically and drive through a crime scene in San Francisco.
San Francisco officers began to pursue Gosai for their observed violations, and eventually turned the pursuit over to the California Highway Patrol, who pursued the vehicle to Oakland.
The CHP managed to stop Gosai in Oakland, and notified the Pacifica Police Department. Investigating Pacifica police officers responded to Oakland and arrested Gosai on suspicion of evading.
Gosai was then released to the custody of the San Francisco Police Department who had developed more serious allegations against Gosai. Gosai was subsequently booked on suspicion of the San Francisco allegations.
Pacifica officers recovered suspected stolen property and tools linked to crimes in Pacifica from Gosai’s vehicle.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.