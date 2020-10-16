Six suspected gang members were arrested Thursday for their involvement in a drive by shooting outside of a San Mateo apartment complex in June, according to police.
Christian Escobar, a 28-year-old Redwood City resident, Ramon Alberto Camacho, a 25-year-old South San Francisco resident, Luis Maciel, a 21-year-old Redwood City resident, Jesus Juarez, an 18-year-old resident of San Mateo, Jonathan Mendoza, 18, of Redwood City and an unnamed 16 year old from San Mateo are in custody.
Charges include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with gang enhancements.
On June 25 at 7:44 p.m., police were called to investigate a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Rogell Court. Officers learned the shooting was an isolated incident connected to an ongoing gang-related dispute and not a random attack, police said.
One 16-year-old received a minor injury from the shooting despite multiple shots being fired, police said. The suspects were located and arrested at homes throughout the Bay Area.
Anyone with additional information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Nicole Von Glahn at (650) 522-7655 or by email at nvonglahn@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
