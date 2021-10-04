Redwood City police arrested a 51-year-old man they claim was involved in a “narcotics transaction” and was carrying handgun last week.
At about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, a witness called police to report the suspected drug deal involving three men on the 1300 block of Marshall Street.
The caller said one of the men watched the interaction while holding a pistol and then got into a car and drove off, according to police.
Officers later pulled the car over and arrested Jean George Khabbaz after allegedly finding a loaded, unregistered 9 mm handgun in a backpack on the car’s front passenger floorboard, police said.
Khabbaz was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed and loaded weapon in public and for being felon in possession of a firearm, police said.
Anyone with information asked to call Officer Trueb at (650) 780-3950 or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.
