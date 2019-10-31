After witnesses spotted three men looking through cars in a Foster City business parking lot, police discovered evidence of similar crimes in other areas leading to their arrest.
At about 12:49 p.m. Oct. 25, police responded to a report of a suspicious car in a parking lot at 1297 Chess Drive with several people looking into parked cars. The same car was spotted in a different nearby parking lot, and two men were looking into cars.
Officers arrived and spotted the car, a white Hyundai Tuscon, heading east on Chess Drive in front of the Crowne Plaza Hotel. The car was pulled over and found the driver had a suspended license and a passenger was on probation. A search revealed a burglary tool, credit cards and additional property allegedly stolen from retail center parking lots in Millbrae and Santa Clara, according to police.
Richard Trevaun Nicholas Hanzy, 19, of San Francisco; Kamron Malek Albert Johnese, 20, of San Francisco; Corey Raynellalexa Martinturner, 25, of San Francisco; and Cortez Malik Wilson, 24, of Oakland, were arrested.
