Waley Cheong, a 23-year-old San Francisco resident, has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing of three people, one fatally, in unincorporated Redwood City early Tuesday morning, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.
Cheong was also found dead at the scene at a home in the 500 block of Sequoia Avenue.
Deputies learned that Cheong, who they said is a “former acquaintance of one of the victims,” entered the residence and stabbed a 54-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman multiple times.
“One of the residents confronted Cheong with a weapon. During the altercation, the suspect was also stabbed,” the office said in a news release.
Cheong and one of the victims died at the scene, the other two victims are hospitalized and being treated.
The motive for the stabbings is still being investigated and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Fava at 650-363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.