Waley Cheong, a 23-year-old San Francisco resident, has been identified as the suspect in the stabbing of three people, one fatally, in unincorporated Redwood City early Tuesday morning, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

Cheong was also found dead at the scene at a home in the 500 block of Sequoia Avenue.

Waley Cheong

Deputies learned that Cheong, who they said is a “former acquaintance of one of the victims,” entered the residence and stabbed a 54-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman multiple times.

“One of the residents confronted Cheong with a weapon. During the altercation, the suspect was also stabbed,” the office said in a news release.

Cheong and one of the victims died at the scene, the other two victims are hospitalized and being treated.

The motive for the stabbings is still being investigated and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Fava at 650-363-4192 or jfava@smcgov.org.

