Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an armed robbery in San Carlos Saturday night.
At approximately 9:40 p.m., San Mateo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Baskin-Robbins at 1648 El Camino Real on the report of an armed robbery.
Deputies learned a male suspect entered the business, approached two employees and brandished a silver handgun. The suspect allegedly demanded money, then walked around the counter and removed $300 in cash from the register.
The suspect then fled the business on foot, southbound on El Camino Real.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, approximately 5-feet-6-inches and weighing 160 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, a red bandanna over his face, blue jeans, brown shoes and gray gloves. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800)-547-2700.
