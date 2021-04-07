A DUI suspect died in a collision with San Mateo County sheriff’s vehicle Tuesday night in Burlingame, a California Highway Patrol officer said Wednesday.
A little after 10 p.m., CHP officers saw a disabled black Honda Civic on the right shoulder of southbound Highway 101 north of Broadway, CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel said.
Officers spoke with the driver who showed signs of being under the influence, Montiel said. The driver submitted to some field sobriety tests and when officers told him he was being arrested he ran, according to Montiel.
The suspect ran across southbound Highway 101, into a center median, and into the northbound lanes where a San Mateo County sheriff’s vehicle struck him. The suspect suffered major injuries and died there, Montiel said.
The deputy was not injured. CHP officers believe the suspect was under the influence of drugs. Witnesses to the collision are asked to call Officer Balvin at (650) 369-6261 with any more information.
(0) comments
