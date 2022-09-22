A suspect who died after a pursuit that started in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning and ended with him being struck by a vehicle on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has been identified.
Eric Jaeger, a 31-year-old Fremont resident, was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as the suspect who died after being struck west of the toll plaza in the eastbound lanes of the bridge.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision was reported at 4:32 a.m. and came after the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office initially pursued a 2020 white Ford Mustang from Half Moon Bay to Pacifica but then lost sight of the vehicle on Interstate 280.
San Mateo police picked up the pursuit on eastbound State Route 92 but lost sight of the vehicle as well near Edgewater Boulevard. Minutes later, reports came in about a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian on the bridge, and the white Ford was found at the scene, CHP officials said.
Investigators said the Ford may have run out of gas and Jaeger then fled on foot and was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the CHP.
The collision initially blocked all eastbound lanes on the bridge. All lanes had reopened by shortly before 7:45 a.m.
