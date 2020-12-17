A 24-year-old San Francisco woman was arrested Sunday after a resident at the Shelter Creek condominium complex reported seeing her take a delivery package, San Bruno police said.
The resident, who reported the theft just after 5 p.m., was able to get the package back, but told police that it appeared she also had other packages.
San Bruno officers and complex security located the woman, described as a transient.
She was searched and officers found several packages taken from other units at the complex, as well as drug paraphernalia, a high-capacity firearm magazine, and property stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1100 block of Huntington Avenue.
The items were returned to their intended owners.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions on jail bookings, the suspect was cited and released for charges related the theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a high-capacity magazine and resisting arrest,” police said.
Anyone with any information related to the case is urged to contact the San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
