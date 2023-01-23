Police arrested a suspect Thursday in connection with two armed bank robberies that occurred in South San Francisco in November and December.
Damion Stephen Shoemaker, 48, of San Francisco, was arrested in Daly City and booked at the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of two counts of armed robbery Thursday, police said.
The robberies took place November 28 and December 28 at a bank on the 100 block of McLellan Drive, according to police.
In both incidents, the robber displayed a semi-automatic pistol, later determined to be a replica, and demanded money from the employee before fleeing the bank on foot, according to police. The incidents took place on November 28 and December 28, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or via email at tips@ssf.net.
Retailers in Menlo Park face fines, possible revocation of liquor licenses
Three retail clerks in Menlo Park face being fined after selling alcohol to minors during a decoy operation in the city on Friday.
A Menlo Park police spokesperson said Saturday that police officers and California Alcoholic Beverage Control agents cited the clerks/servers for selling alcohol to the minors.
The actions were the result of the minor decoy operation, in which minors under the direct supervision of department agents attempted to purchase alcohol from six retail licensees in Menlo Park.
Retail clerks who sold to the minor face a minimum fine of $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation. In addition, ABC will pursue administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license of the business where alcohol was sold to the minor. This could include a fine, a suspension of the license, or the permanent revocation of the license.
ABC is conducting the compliance checks statewide to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a higher rate of drunken driving fatalities than the general adult population.
Minor decoy operations have been conducted by local law enforcement throughout the state since the 1980s. When the program first began, the violation rate of retail establishments selling to minors was as high as 40 to 50 percent. But, when conducted on a routine basis, the rate has dropped in some cities to as low as 10 percent or lower.
