Police arrested a 52-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run collision in South San Francisco that injured a pedestrian on Wednesday night.
Victor Hernandez Castillo, of South San Francisco, was taken into custody Thursday after officers tracked down the vehicle involved.
Hernandez Castillo, the car’s owner, was allegedly driving it when the 50-year-old pedestrian was hit about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Village Way, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run with injuries and being an unlicensed driver.
