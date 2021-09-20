Deputies in San Mateo County on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with several crimes after he was found in a stolen vehicle.
Michael Guess, 26, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, being a felon in possession of a stun gun and on outstanding felony warrants, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday at 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of Skyway Road on a report of a possible stolen vehicle in the area.
Deputies located the stolen vehicle parked in a parking lot of a business and detained the occupant, identified as Guess.
Guess was taken into custody, and deputies discovered he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Deputies also discovered Guess was in possession of burglary tools and was in possession of a stun gun.
