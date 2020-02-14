Police in Redwood City on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with an assault.
Scott Deasy, 32, was arrested on suspicion of assault with serious bodily injury, false imprisonment and strong-armed robbery, according to the Redwood City Police Department.
On Thursday, officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between a mother and her adult son.
Police said the victim suffered injuries to her head, face, neck and arms.
The suspect, identified as Deasy, fled the scene before police arrived.
Deasy was ultimately located in San Francisco and was later taken into custody without incident.
