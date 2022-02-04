Police in San Bruno last week arrested a man in connection with assault and other crimes after police responded to a domestic disturbance.
The man, a 46-year-old from San Bruno, was arrested on suspicion of assault, weapons violations and making criminal threats, according to the San Bruno Police Department.
At 7:14 p.m. Jan. 27, an officers responded to the area of Tanforan Avenue on a report of a disturbance.
Police said the man had assaulted and threatened to shoot a family member with a firearm.
The man had fled the residence prior to police arriving at the scene.
Officers recovered a un-serialized gun and a large capacity magazine from the residence.
The man was later located in South San Francisco, and police said he initially locked himself in his vehicle and refused to comply with officers.
Officers, with the assistance from the South San Francisco Police Department, were ultimately able to de-escalate the situation, and the man exited his vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.
There were no reports of injuries to the suspect or the officers, police said.
