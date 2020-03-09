Police in San Bruno on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a robbery with a hammer.
On Thursday at 3:50 p.m., officers with the San Bruno Police Department responded to the SamTrans bus depot on Huntington Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
The victim told police the unidentified suspect threatened him with a hammer and demanded his bicycle.
Witnesses provided police with a description of the suspect, and officers located the suspect a short time later.
