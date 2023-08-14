A robbery suspect who tried to escape by swimming a San Mateo lagoon was arrested Sunday afternoon, police said.
Events unfolded about 6:41 a.m., when a resident on the 600 block of Vanessa Drive called police after two men were seen on a security camera trying to enter a locked gate.
When they couldn’t get the gate open, they left, San Mateo police said.
Officers were searching the area for the pair when a neighbor told them he had just been attacked by two men matching the suspects’ description — and that they had taken his cellphone.
The officers spotted one of the suspects, later identified as Marvin Serrano, and stopped him but he ran away. They chased him for 11 minutes as he ran down streets and jumped fences, eventually ending up in the parking lot of a restaurant. From there, he jumped into a nearby lagoon, police said.
As Serrano swam away, police surrounded the lagoon and were helped by the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, Harbor Patrol and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
After 45 minutes, the suspect surrendered and was arrested, police said.
Serrano, 49, was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation before being booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes that include second-degree robbery and resisting arrest.
Police are trying to find the second suspect. Any residents with information about the incident are asked to contact San Mateo Police Department at (650) 522-7700.
