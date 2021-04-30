Authorities arrested a 34-year-old man Wednesday night as he was committing a burglary in a San Carlos warehouse, after the business owner reported the crime as he observed it on a live feed from a surveillance camera.
San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jesus Delrio after finding him inside Junk King Peninsula at 1007 Bransten Road in San Carlos. The deputies were responding to an 8:35 p.m. call from the business owner, after he had watched a live feed from a surveillance camera inside the warehouse and saw the suspect rummaging through parked company vehicles and other property.
When deputies arrived and surrounded the warehouse, Delrio surrendered himself and was later identified as the suspect in the surveillance video.
Deputies arrested Delrio on suspicion of several crimes, including commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
