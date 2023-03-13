Firefighters from Cal Fire in San Mateo County rescued two surfers Sunday afternoon at Montara State Beach after they became stuck on the side of a cliff around 1 p.m.
Both men were uninjured Cal Fire said on Twitter, after firefighters used ropes to scale down the cliff to bring them — and their surfboards — up. Firefighters said the men got stuck in a riptide and ended up in a small cove.
