Boosting the $17,936 fee developers now pay per space — as an alternative to providing downtown parking — to $30,000 won support from San Carlos city planning commissioners Monday.
Four commissioners said at their Monday meeting that they could back the increase in payments to a city parking fund that totals $245,000.
“Are we hitting the sweet spot?” commissioner David Roof asked.
We’re stuck with a tradeoff — not inhibiting downtown development versus dealing with parking in the business district, Roof said.
He was among the four commissioners who backed increasing the in-lieu fee up to $30,000.
A city staff report, recommending an increase to $25,000, followed a study by Economic & Planning Systems that found the new, higher fee would be unlikely to significantly deter new development downtown, a city report said.
Nearby cities typically charge about $25,000 per space for in-lieu parking, the study said.
John Dugan, chair of the Planning Commission, said at the Monday meeting that the $30,000 fee would get San Carlos off the bottom of the list of local cities on what they charge for in-lieu parking.
Commissioners Ellen Garvey and Jim Iacoponi said they can support $25,000 or $30,000 for the fee.
The Planning Commission took no formal action on the fee, but comments at Monday’s meeting will be provided to the City Council.
About 1,000 parking spaces are in downtown San Carlos, the city staff said.
Councilman Mark Olbert, on a blog he writes, referred to “the high cost of free parking” and said he is concerned with the staff recommendation to increase the fee to $25,000 — short of what it costs to create new parking.
“It’s just going to make a deteriorating situation worse,” wrote. “I don’t want a dead downtown. But I don’t want an insanely frustrating one for motorists and pedestrians, either.”
The Economic & Planning Systems study estimated the cost of constructing new parking in San Carlos at $77,300 per space.
San Carlos established a parking fund in 1970 and doubled the fee in 1999 to $13,000, the city staff report said. Since 1999 the parking in-lieu fee has increased based on the Consumer Price Index, the report added.
A 100-space parking garage would cost about $8 million, according to the city staff.
