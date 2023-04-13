A vote that would keep the San Francisco Board of Supervisors’ remote comment policy intact was rescinded Wednesday after not enough supervisors were able to attend the rescheduled meeting time.
Eight of the city’s 11 supervisors voted on a meeting rules amendment that would would preserve the board’s interim policy, which first came about during COVID-19 shutdowns, to allow unlimited remote public comment at meetings.
Though seven supervisors voted “yes,” the motion failed since it required eight votes to be approved.
Three supervisors — all who have previously voted to keep remote public comment — were unavailable to attend Wednesday morning’s rescheduled meeting. The meeting was delayed a day after a cable box was vandalized downtown, which prevented the scheduled meeting Tuesday from being broadcast live on its cable channels.
Board President Aaron Peskin made a motion to rescind the item. It is still possible to bring up the proposed amendment at a later meeting.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman was the only dissenting vote for the amendment. He previously introduced an ordinance that would discontinue remote public comment, except on request for people with disabilities.
Supervisor Matt Dorsey introduced the amendment that would change meeting rules so everyone can submit public comment remotely, regardless of disability status.
