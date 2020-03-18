San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow, who with six other health officers in the Bay Area, issued an order requiring residents to stay home and undertake only essential travel, has broad powers by law, San Mateo County Supervisors said.
“It’s breathtaking,” David Pine said.
Curfews, rationing and taking over real estate are among other orders the health officer can issue, Pine said.
He said Morrow issues orders that are prepared with the help of county counsel, which serves as legal advisor to the Board Supervisors.
Pine said he’s received a handful of complaints about county actions during the coronavirus, including one individual who said an order prohibiting gatherings violates the Constitution.
Warren Slocum, president of the board, said he had some idea of the health officer’s authority before the coronavirus.
“I didn’t realize they’re as broad or as deep as they are,” Slocum added.
He’s received no complaints about county orders.
Supervisor David Canepa said a few residents have complained that orders infringe on their personal liberty.
“Some believe this virus isn’t that serious,” Canepa said.
San Mateo County has reported 64 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. Health officials announced Sunday that an older adult, with underlying health conditions, is the first virus-related death in the county.
“It could spike,” Canepa said. “We don’t want that to happen.”
“We do not want to be Italy,” Canepa said.
The country, hardest hit in Europe, has reported 31,506 coronavirus cases and 2,503 deaths.
Measures undertaken by Morrow are aimed at preventing the spread of the virus in San Mateo County.
The county health officer has sole discretion when making orders such as staying at home, Canepa said.
County measures include no dine-in or seating at restaurants. Delivery and carry-out are OK. Churches, synagogues and other places of worship are not exempted and may not offer worship services.
In San Carlos, Councilman Mark Olbert said the city manager declared an emergency that the City Council confirmed. A staff report to the council said San Carlos was informed March 10 that a hotel would be used to quarantine individuals exposed to coronavirus while on a cruise ship.
City Manager Jeff Maltbie, acting as Director of Emergency Services, proclaimed a local emergency that the municipal code requires councilmembers to extend within seven days of the proclamation or the measure ends.
The council must re-evaluate whether to continue the declaration of a local emergency at least once every 60 days, the report said.
City Attorney Greg Rubens, discussing state and federal plans for the 120-room hotel in San Carlos, noted the governor’s March 12 declaration of emergency included a reference to the state’s power to commandeer property.
Olbert said Tuesday that if due process is followed and the owner is compensated, the state has very broad authority to commandeer anything it wants.
He understands concerns about government exceeding its authority during emergencies.
“Some people worry about that,” Olbert said. “It is a reasonable thing to worry about.”
The councilman, noting the scene does not apply to San Carlos, cited a Star Wars film with an assembly that expands the powers of the Emperor Palpatine and cheers when doing so.
“This is how liberty dies,” a character says, “to thunderous applause.”
Olbert said a resident emailed him about concerns involving government emergency declarations because of the coronavirus.
“I question the ‘reasonableness’ basis for this response given that the ‘normal’ flu season has a significantly higher death rate and such restrictions have not been put in place before,” the resident wrote. “I sense that certain county officials are ‘grandstanding’ by taking this level of restrictions.”
Olbert responded that public health authorities are trying to get ahead of a curve with a profile they don’t yet know.
“Whatever happens,” Olbert said, “I hope the steps being taken reduce the number of fatalities.”
San Carlos Mayor Ron Collins said he’s received one email about the shelter-at-home order by county health officials in the Bay Area.
That message was from a resident asking about measures to protect tenants, Collins said.
When people can’t get to work and don’t receive a paycheck they worry about paying the rent, the mayor recounted.
Whether the protection is state or local, Collins said, he hopes something can be done to assist people.
