In an effort to protect youth health and prevent youth from becoming addicted to vaping, San Mateo County supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes on unincorporated county land.
Spurred in part by reports like the 2017-18 California Student Tobacco Survey showing 20.8% of high school students in San Mateo County use e-cigarettes, board President Carole Groom and Supervisor David Canepa authored an ordinance set to affect close to 50 retailers licensed to sell tobacco products on unincorporated county land, which includes North Fair Oaks, Broadmoor and Pescadero, among several other communities.
Aimed at stemming the spread of vaping devices that have seen a surge in youth use, the Board of Supervisors’ decision to restrict sales of electronic smoking devices followed its 2018 approval of a ban on flavored tobacco products, an ordinance Groom and Canepa also authored.
Though she recognized that for many youth, use of e-cigarettes may be an experiment, Groom also noted it is an experiment accompanied with the risk of long-term health effects. Acknowledging hundreds of lung injury cases across the United States have been connected to use of e-cigarettes, Groom hoped the steps county officials have taken in recent years could help stem use of a device believed by many to be harmful.
“They’re really done for the health of this county, not for any other purposes, not to put anybody out of business,” she said, according to a video of the meeting. “But really to make sure that our young people especially are healthy and safe in this community.”
Though the ordinance supervisors approved Tuesday will go into effect 30 days after its final approval, San Mateo County Health will not begin enforcing it until six months after its effective date, according to a staff report.
As an outreach coordinator with Pacifica Prevention Partnership, Sonja Lancaster said she has spoken with many high school students about the negative health effects associated with e-cigarettes and ways to prevent youth from getting addicted to them. She urged county officials to adopt the ban and listen to the voices of high school freshmen who want to see the devices out of their schools.
“Many of our families are struggling with addiction and we shouldn’t have to wait for any more deaths in order for something to be done,” she said. “Banning vape devices is necessary to minimize any sort of risk of these getting into the hands of children.”
In response to Supervisor Dave Pine’s question about whether county officials received any pushback on the ban from small business owners, Groom said they did not hear the same concerns voiced when supervisors enacted the ban on flavored tobacco sales. She noted the message about the health concerns associated with e-cigarettes has been spread among the North Fair Oaks and coastal communities that would be affected by this ordinance.
Acknowledging similar steps have been weighed and taken in San Francisco and Santa Clara counties, Canepa noted the marketing of electronic smoking devices to youth by tobacco companies has been especially disturbing. Both Canepa and Groom voiced support for a review of a ban on the sale of all tobacco products as early as next year.
“Make no mistake about it, the industry is preying on our children,” said Canepa. “We’re not done when it comes to tobacco and hopefully we’ll be able to ban all tobacco products.”
