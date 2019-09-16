A San Mateo County supervisor is calling for e-cigarettes to be banned entirely in unincorporated areas of the county.
David Canepa, who represents San Mateo District 5, made a call to amend the county's smoking ordinance in a letter Friday to San Mateo County Counsel John Beiers.
“With the Centers for Disease Control urging Americans to stop vaping and the Federal Food and Drug Administration admonishing Juul for marketing its product as safe for children to use, it is clear big tobacco will go to any extremes to hook a new generation of nicotine addicts,” Canepa said in a statement. “There is no scientific proof these electronic nicotine delivery devices help people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.