San Francisco Superior Court Judge Teri Jackson was nominated by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday to a post on the state Court of Appeal.
If confirmed by a state commission, Jackson will be the first African American woman to serve on the San Francisco-based First District Court of Appeal, according to Newsom’s office.
The 20 justices of the First District hear appeals of civil and criminal cases from the superior courts of 12 counties in the Bay Area and northern coastal California.
Jackson, 63, of San Mateo, served in the San Mateo County and San Francisco district attorneys’ offices and then worked in private practice before Gov. Gray Davis appointed her to San Francisco Superior Court in 2002.
She is an adjunct professor of law at the University of San Francisco and Hastings College of the Law and earned her law degree at Georgetown University Law Center.
Jackson must be approved in office by the state Commission on Judicial Performance, made up of California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Senior Presiding Court of Appeal Justice Anthony Kline.
