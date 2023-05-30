BART has a fare evasion problem.
Solutions, or at least the data to inform them, are being collected as part of a study announced Tuesday by BART’s Office of the Independent Police Auditor and a nonprofit that did a previous report on the issue for the transit agency.
The Center for Policing Equity, which in 2021 released a report on the BART Police Department’s pedestrian and vehicle stops and uses of force, is doing an 18-month analysis of BART’s fare evasion enforcement policies to help the agency determine what is or isn’t working in its efforts to secure the system.
Pre-pandemic, BART had estimated it lost $15 million to $25 million to fare evasion each year, and the study announced this week is meant to look at whether the money spent to tackle the issue is being used equitably considering the findings of the prior report.
That report found, among other conclusions, that while Black Americans were less than 9% of people served by BART police, they comprised about 63% of the people who experienced uses of force by the transit agency’s police officers.
Hans Menos from the Center for Policing Equity says the new study and the center’s partnership with BART is meant to “focus on making the lives and the movement and the transit of people, particularly Black and brown people, more safe, more equitable and more fair.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.