As San Carlos sets out to address various priorities in the new year including housing, access to child care and climate change, a recent community survey shows approval of city leadership has remained strong during the pandemic and council priorities align with its residents.
“The real striking things about these results is that despite the pandemic and the way it’s sort of turned our lives upside down in so many ways, San Carlos residents still have fond feelings about the overall quality of life in the community,” said Dr. Tim McLarney, president of the research firm True North which conducted the study.
The survey polled 720 residents on their approval ratings for city services and quality of life over the past year. Having conducted the survey since 2012, the data can be used to track city progress on various issues as well as influence what the council decides to focus on improving.
McLarney said responses show an overall positive response to the city’s management and resources with 91% believing that quality of life in the city is good or excellent.
The survey did recognize a growing tension spot in the city between those eager to see additional affordable housing in the city and others opposed to development growth.
“There’s a widespread recognition that affordable housing is a need,” said McLarney. “But when you get to the types of structures that would actually meet that need there tends to be a little more push back on some of those.”
Concerns for affordable housing needs have been a new growing concern in the city when looking at previous surveys, said McLarney. It’s only within the past two years that housing issues have broken into the top five areas respondents wanted to see improved, ranking fifth in the most recent study as a top priority for 7.4% of respondents.
Alternatively, 17.8% of respondents ranked limiting growth and development as their number one concern, followed by reducing traffic congestion. Another 17.7% said they either felt nothing needed to be improved or they couldn’t immediately think of an issue.
But development is bound for the city as life science companies eye the city’s east side Innovation District. Currently, 10 projects have been proposed for development in the area, amassing nearly 2 million square feet.
The City Council has felt an urgency to get ahead of construction by pursuing a $500,000 East Side Innovation District Vision Plan, one of the city’s Strategic Plan focuses for the year. Included in the initiative is the focus on addressing transportation concerns linked to the development and pursuing amenities the community craves.
Such amenities could include additional child care resources and youth programming, another continued focus within the city’s annually updated Strategic Plans. Roughly 75% of those polled with children under age 13 said searching for child care in the city was either difficult or very difficult. During the pandemic, that same group indicated the search was even harder.
“Economic recovery for so many of us, but especially for those who are struggling the most depends on finding suitable child care,” said Vice Mayor Sara McDowell. “I’m just so glad that the city has kept support for child care as a strategic goal.”
Financial hardship during the pandemic exacerbated families’ hardship with finding child care, according to the report and about 25% reported losing income during the pandemic. About 15% reported at least one person lost their job during the pandemic.
But only about 20% of respondents indicated the pandemic had worsened their financial situation. About 66% said they had experienced no financial changes while 10% said the pandemic improved their household finances.
Still, more than half of respondents said they felt the city lacked enough affordable housing for middle-income and low-income families. Looking at statewide trends, McLarney said the rising concern was not unique to the city.
About a third of respondents also said the city did not have enough accessory dwelling units, transitional housing for the homeless and special needs housing for families and others needing support. Despite growth concerns, less than 50% of respondents said they felt the pace of development was moving too fast.
Developing safe, inclusive and diverse housing options including below-market rate units is one of the city’s seven priorities, which they aim to achieve through preparing a focused general plan and facilitating completion of current projects.
While issues directly linked to climate change and the growing threat of wildfires was not directly polled, nearly 79% of respondents ranked funding of the fire department as a top priority. An additional 28% ranked environmental sustainability and green programs as high priorities.
Both wildfire preparedness and addressing climate change are identified as council priorities for 2021.
In other business, the council also approved plans for the Chilton Park Improvements Project, to cost roughly $403,000. Renovations will include a small tot play area, gathering area, paths, stair entrance from Bayview Drive, planting and interpretive signs.
