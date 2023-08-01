A voter approved state initiative aims to direct more funding toward arts programming, an area in desperate need of support in San Mateo County, according to a recent study by the county Office of Education.
The report, developed by Allison Gamlen, visual and performing arts coordinator for the San Mateo County Office of Education, paints a picture of local arts programming during the 2022-23 school year using data from the state dashboard, surveys completed by school districts and interviews with the goal of identifying where districts can best invest new dollars coming in from Proposition 28, approved by voters in 2022. The proposition allocates 1% of what the state spends on education to the arts, expected to increase the budget by about $1 billion every year. It will emphasize staffing for larger schools.
According to the report, which saw about 93% of districts complete at least a portion of the survey, only about half of districts provide yearlong arts instruction to students with about 63% offering arts education to at least some students during the day. Another 25% offer arts programming after school.
“I don’t want to shame or make schools or districts feel bad but I feel teachers and parents value the arts and know the value the arts can have for students but some district leaders see the arts as an extra or it’s often the first thing to go on the chopping block when things go down,” Gamlen said.
Arts offerings peak in grades six to eight with at least two different arts disciplines being offered to students but the quantity of arts instruction is generally higher in elementary school. Alternatively, the quality of offerings is higher in high schools, according to the report.
Of what types of art that schools offer, most is music at the elementary school level with about 50% of schools offering music instruction, followed by visual arts at 31.6%, theater at 10.3%, media arts at 6.5% and dance at 4.5%. At the high school level, only about 12.9% of schools offer visual arts, 7.7% offer theater, 9.7% offer music, 5.8% offer media arts and 3.2% offer dance.
For after-school programming, visual arts are offered at 7% of elementary and 4% of high schools, theater at 8.4% of elementary and 8.4% of high schools, music at 5.4% of elementary and 8.4% of high schools, and dance at 0.64% of elementary and 6.45% of high schools. And only 44 schools, or about 28% of schools in the county, reported working with a community arts partner to fill in gaps.
“First, it’s the law, it is in [education] code that every single California public school student has access to all five art forms. Most don’t even get access to two,” Gamlen said.
The surveys also uncovered concerning trends around equity, Gamlen said. Schools, particularly elementary schools, with more students of color tend to offer fewer arts classes and what instruction is offered is of lesser quality. The same is true for schools with higher percentages of students enrolled in free and reduced lunch programs and those with higher percentages of English learners, according to the report.
Without access to diverse arts programming, Gamlen said students miss out on opportunities to learn a new craft or passion that could lead to a fulfilling career path. Some students may not enjoy visual arts but could thrive in some form of performing arts discipline. And even within those disciplines, a student may not be a drawer or painter but could enjoy photography, sculpting or digital arts.
Gamlen said it’s common for the arts to be one of the first areas to be cut, especially during financial downturns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when students were learning remotely, Gamlen said some students were encouraged to drop arts classes to reduce the amount of time they spent on screen, protecting their mental health.
Since then, Gamlen said arts classes that struggled to pull in students even outside of a COVID-era have yet to rebound. Participating in arts instruction comes with major benefits though, Gamlen noted, including creating welcoming communities, safe spaces to learn, grow and explore, and improving performance in other studies.
“Students have endured so much trauma, so much loss. Art is a way to safely process feelings, to safely express themselves, to learn to view the world differently. We see and perceive the world differently when we’re painting, creating a collage, dancing,” Gamlen said. “Students really truly need access to all parts of themselves.”
After reviewing the data, Gamlen said she was most surprised to see how little dance instruction is offered across the county given that the discipline has low barriers for English language learners, but understood that the visual arts have a low barrier of entry for teachers.
She also said she was surprised by how many principals and school leaders filled out the survey rather than delegating the task to a department head who could provide a fuller picture of campus offerings.
Understanding the layout of arts programs is vital for ensuring what new funding directed to local districts is spent effectively, Gamlen said. A handful of districts have already begun to plan for how they’ll spend their dollars but Gamlen said many have not because the state hasn’t released a date for when districts can expect to receive the money, making it challenging to plan.
Still, Gamlen said conversations could be had to help create a vision for what arts programming would be most beneficial for each school community. Gamlen said she’d like to see districts use some of the funding to hire department chairs or district arts leaders who could work collaboratively with her on developing programs in the future.
“I don’t want to put principals down. I understand they can’t be in every classroom all the time, but I encourage all site and district leaders to dream a little. Have a vision and talk to your students,” Gamblen said. “I want to believe we’re all on the same team, that parents and teachers and school and district leaders want to work together to bring more art access to schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.