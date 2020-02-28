Fed up with a lack of communication from NDNU officials at a time when the future of the university is hanging in the balance, students are planning to take to the streets in protest next week.
The protests are set to occur on Ralston Street in front of Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont March 2-4 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The third oldest educational institution in the state, NDNU has been experiencing financial challenges for some time and in October of last year, officials began identifying closure as a possible outcome. A report published that month projected an operating deficit of $4.3 million for the university in fiscal year 2020.
For almost the entirety of this school year, students and faculty have been going about their business not knowing if the university will exist next year. Many of them say questions about the future of the university and their own academic and professional careers remain unanswered.
“We’re protesting because the Board of Trustees has been uncommunicative with the administration, teachers and students and we feel it’s reached a point where we have to peacefully demonstrate to get our point across,” said junior Adam Hodges. “This school has been here over 120 years and for many of us it’s our home. It’s really disgusting to see it all tossed away because a few people are so out of touch.”
According to junior Daisy Alcaraz, officials have said a decision about the future of the university might be announced March 18, but no assurances have been made. And if closure is NDNU’s fate, officials are not offering guidance about the process for transferring to another university, she added.
“If the school closes this year then all students need some kind of plan B and officials are not taking that into consideration,” she said. “Even if we do transfer, a lot of credits won’t transfer to other universities and I’ll have to start over as a freshman or sophomore. I’ll have no friends and more years will go by and I won’t have my degree.”
Alcaraz said she’s valued her experience at NDNU and is protesting in part to remind school officials what’s at stake.
“It’s way more than just a school. There’s a community we’ve created. We like it here and we want to remind everyone in charge that this is a school with students and people who care. We’ve created a family,” she said. “They can’t just make these decisions and ruin lives and feel like they didn’t do anything.”
She added that many of the sisters responsible for the fate of the school aren’t in the area and “aren’t connected with the school.” Hodges said “no one has ever seen a board member on campus.”
While the future of the school is top of mind for students, many are also upset about this year’s plans for commencement. Officials have told them for the first time this year graduation won’t occur on athletic fields because they were recently restored for $1 million and will be instead in a gym. And students will only be allowed to bring four family members this year as opposed to at least 10 in year’s past.
“This is yet another example of terrible planning and terrible communication,” said senior Malaika Ramachanbran.
