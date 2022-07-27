Hundreds of hospital workers at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City could lose their health benefits at the end of the month as they continue to strike.
Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union say they are seeking increased wages, lower patient-to-caregiver ratios and better staff retention.
Organizers said 300 union members went on strike July 18 and have been picketing at the hospital daily.
Union members gathered at the hospital Monday to protest hospital management's announcement that striking workers would have their health benefits suspended at the end of July.
Dignity Health, which owns Sequoia Hospital, said in an email statement that the hospital system’s health plan requires employees to work a full schedule and confirmed those on strike would lose access to the benefit plan.
