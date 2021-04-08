San Mateo officials approved a new rule giving police more authority to seize illegal fireworks and issue citations to crack down on the rise in fireworks but decided against using audio surveillance technology for enforcement.
“I definitely have heard from constituents that fireworks have been throughout the year, not just around Fourth of July, have been a problem. So I am delighted that we are going to do something about it,” Councilwoman Diane Papan said.
The new municipal ordinance will clarify language to give police the authority to seize fireworks and issue citations. Due to language in the fire code that specifically grants authority to seize fireworks to the fire chief, previously police could not seize fireworks without the presence of a fire marshal.
Police Chief Ed Barberini said police are currently relying on the fire code for fireworks enforcement, which requires the police to be with the fire marshal or designee. San Mateo did not have a specific firework enforcement code in its municipal city code.
The new ordinance would eliminate confusion on confiscation authority and allow officers to take possession of fireworks. Police would also have the option to cite infractions instead of filing misdemeanor charges.
“So where we find ourselves is this gray area where we are not taking any enforcement action because we don’t have the infraction option, so if we’re not taking enforcement action, it limits and hinders our ability to seize the fireworks as evidence,” Barberini said.
Fireworks, including small firework devices, are not allowed in San Mateo. The city saw a rise in firework-related incidents last year, with 294 in 2020. It had 109 incidents in 2019 and 175 in 2018. Barberini said the ordinance targets people with small amounts of firecrackers or fireworks who would not be prosecuted for a misdemeanor or felony but instead cited and fined.
The ordinance provides clearer language and provides specific fining options for officers. A violation would lead to a $100 fine for a first offense, $200 for a second offense within a year and $500 for each additional offense within one year. A large magnitude or frequency of fireworks could still lead to misdemeanor charges, which carry a $1,000 fine and jail time.
Law enforcement said it’s difficult to identify and respond to the location of illegal firework activity. The police said fireworks could negatively affect veterans with PTSD and animals.
A public awareness campaign highlighting a zero-tolerance policy will also occur, along with more police units for fireworks enforcement and educational efforts. The council passed the ordinance, 4-0, with Mayor Eric Rodriguez absent. The ordinance would take effect 30 days after April 19.
Police also asked the council for direction on the use of audio enforcement technology to identify potential illegal firework activity and hot spots.
The police talked with ShotSpotter, a company that offers a gunshot acoustic sound detection system, about potential options. Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla said he asked the city and police to look into acoustic enforcement. But he and his colleagues did not support its use at the meeting.
Acoustic detection systems are used in other San Mateo County cities to locate and identify gunshots, improve response times and determine the number of shooters. It uses a sound sensor system triggered by loud noises to identify sounds.
An algorithm then figures out if it is a potential gunshot or not, and the noise is sent to a review facility to determine whether the sound is gunfire. If the noise is determined to be gunfire, an alert notes the time and location and sends it to the police.
While the city acknowledged the technology is used for gunshots instead of fireworks, it said San Mateo could use the data to identify hot spots for fireworks use, in addition to increasing response times to gun incidents.
Implementation would have been $20,000 for initial costs and annual costs of $210,000. Barberini said acoustic enforcement is not intended for firework detection and may be cost-prohibitive.
“The environment that we have now in San Mateo, fortunately, may not call for a tool like ShotSpotter, although it does work very well,” Barberini said.
