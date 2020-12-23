Signaling a change in direction, the Redwood City Council voted to reject an accessory dwelling unit ordinance previously approved by four of seven sitting councilmembers, two of whom no longer sit on the council.
Included as a consent calendar item with the request to waive the second reading, Councilman Michael Smith pulled the resolution for further discussion. While on the Planning Commission, Smith was the only commissioner to oppose sending the measure to the council, he noted.
“The ordinance in its current construction is overly onerous to those residents in Redwood City who are interested in bringing quote, unquote, affordable or more affordable housing to the city and I believe we really need to rethink this,” Smith said during Monday’s virtual city council meeting.
As proposed, the ordinance would have brought the city in step with state ADU requirements including overlapping Assembly bills 68 and 881, which allow an ADU of at least 800 square feet that’s 16 feet in height with 4-foot side and rear setbacks to be constructed by right. The bills also allow two different kinds of ADUs to be built on single-family lots for a total of three living structures on one lot; they reduce parking requirements and force cities to ministerially approve a permit within 60 days of deeming an application complete.
Vice Mayor Giselle Hale, who voted against the original resolution in late November after calling it a ban on second story ADUs, noted the ordinance, if passed, would be the strictest in the Peninsula. She, Aguirre and former councilwoman Shelly Masur had pushed for a compromise to allow a maximum height of 20 feet but the other four councilmembers supported capping ADU heights at 16 feet.
“We actually had a compromise solution worked out and that was changed. What we have now is actually the strictest interpretation of the law and what would locally in our Peninsula be one of the most restrictive ordinances,” said Hale, who was joined by councilmembers Lissette Espinoza-Garnica, Jeff Gee, Alicia Aguirre and Smith in rejecting the ordinance.
Highlighting the effects of the pandemic on housing, multiple councilmembers said the units could be used by families as multigenerational housing or supplemental income through long-term rentals. Under the proposed ordinance, a ban would have been placed on using ADUs as short-term rentals, however, in July the council supported exempting seven homeowners from the restriction who have already used their ADUs for that purpose.
Councilwoman Diana Reddy, sharing disappointment with the move to reject the ordinance, said zero evidence shows second-story ADUs are used for housing, including affordable housing.
“If this were about building homes for people, I would be a huge supporter of second-story ADUs. Unfortunately it is not,” she said.
Jordan Grimes, a housing advocate with Peninsula for Everyone, said during public comment that 10 ADUs in Redwood City are currently listed online at low or very low income levels. Referencing this anecdotal evidence and research shared with the council by email, including thesis study by a Stanford University student, Hale said further discussions should be had on the matter.
Alternatively, another member of the public, Nico Posner, suggested the council “revisit and refine” the ordinance over time, highlighting the years of discussion and public engagement the previous council put into the proposal.
“There will be plenty of opportunity for the council to revisit this topic, potentially every year as the state brings out new legislation to address ADUs specifically and the housing crisis,” said Posner.
Mayor Diane Howard, aligning with Reddy, said she originally supported the shorter height limit because staff was being inundated with appeals predominantly for second-story ADUs and additions made above garages.
Pushing for their own compromise, Howard and Reddy suggested that if the ordinance were passed as it was, the council could revisit the conversation in six months, allowing staff to study the effects of the measure.
Ultimately, the ordinance will have to come back to the council at a later date so an alternative solution can be considered. If the council opts for a solution that has not been considered in the past, the ordinance would have to go back to the Planning Commission for discussion. The dissenting councilmembers agreed an existing alternative solution would be ideal, avoiding the longer process.
