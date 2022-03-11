A driver was arrested after street racing between two vehicles in South San Francisco led to a crash that killed a 15-year-old earlier this week, police said Friday.
Officers responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday to a crash reported on the 1200 block of Hillside Boulevard and learned two vehicles were driving west and racing each other when one vehicle went out of control and struck a wall and tree, according to police.
The 15-year-old, a passenger in the car, died while a second passenger suffered major injuries. The driver, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with negligence.
The 15-year-old’s name wasn’t available from the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as of Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.
