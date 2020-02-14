Deputies are on the lookout for a middle-aged Asian man who approached and gestured to a 17-year-old student to come closer on the 500 block of Poplar Avenue in Millbrae Thursday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 8:25 a.m., the man, who was described as being about 40 to 50 years old with short dark hair, stopped an older brown or orange four-door sedan, honked the horn and motion to the student, who approached but turned around and walked home after realizing the driver was a stranger, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Millbrae Police Bureau at (650) 259-2300. Alternatively, you may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
