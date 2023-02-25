Half Moon Bay is continuing cleanup efforts for hard-hit areas from the January storms, with areas near Oak Avenue Park, Pilarcitos Creek and Poplar Beach requiring more work.
On New Year’s Eve, the city saw more than 5 inches of rain and several more inches in the following weeks, with significant property damage across the coast that the city is still assessing.
The Oak Avenue Park was one of the most hard hit areas by the storms and saw extensive flooding, with city staff working on the extensive cleanup, according to Public Works Superintendent Todd Seeley. Oak Avenue houses experienced flooding that forced the city to close the street and get vehicles out of the area. Most cleanup areas near the park are still wet, with silt buildup causing issues for equipment access.
Half Moon Bay said contractors are conducting aerial drone surveys of damaged areas around Pilarcitos Creek to identify hot spots of debris target areas, Seeley said. The city will then begin large-scale debris removal projects that will take place later in 2023.
According to Seeley, parts of the coastal trail near Poplar Beach also saw significant damage; pedestrian travel has been deemed safe but damaged area have been marked for visitors to avoid. Sediment buildup and debris accumulation under Highway 1 and access points at Canada Verde and Poplar Beach staircases are also under assessment.
Half Moon Bay homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance suffered during the New Year’s Eve storms, with an application deadline set for March 16. People can apply with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for grants to help with temporary housing and essential home repairs. Assistance includes rental payments for temporary housing, unemployment payments for workers who temporarily lost their jobs, crisis counseling and low-interest loans to cover residential losses not fully compensated by insurance.
The city is looking at ways to be reimbursed for staffing and emergency contracts, with the city documenting to ensure the city will apply for eligible funds. The flooding caused $17 million in damages in San Mateo County.
