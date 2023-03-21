Bay Area airports have reported flight delays and cancellations Tuesday due to wet and windy weather conditions.
About 300 flights have been delayed and 27 flights have been canceled at San Francisco International Airport. The delays at SFO average about 70 minutes.
Oakland International Airport has reported one canceled arrival and 24 delayed departures over 30 minutes. The airport has no canceled departures. San Jose Mineta International Airport is experiencing minimal delays along with one canceled arrival and one canceled departure due to weather conditions. The airport has also supported five diversions due to weather at other airports.
Ferry service was also suspended because of the weather, but the San Francisco to Vallejo route resumed in the early evening. An overturned big rig also caused major delays, and caused AC Transit to suspend service to and from San Francisco. A downed tree derailed an Amtrak train near Port Costa on Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries.
