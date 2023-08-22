Remnants from Tropical Storm Hilary brought the Bay Area around a quarter inch of unseasonal light rain Monday but the National Weather Service forecasts sunny and warm weather to return by Wednesday.
The warm ocean temperatures in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, near Mexico, turned the tropical storm into a hurricane, NWS Meteorologist Brayden Murdock said some of that storm reached the Bay Area, adding an individual storm cell hasn’t produced rain in the area since 2020.
“The warm water along the coast gave the storm the opportunity to move north” said Murdock, adding that hurricanes generally move west further into the ocean.
While the storm formed in the area of the ocean where El Niño weather patterns usually form, Murdock said it’s more typical for the Bay Area to see effects from El Niño in late October to January.
“El Niño patterns don’t usually mean a whole lot to us this early in the summer season,” Murdock said.
Murdock did advise Bay Area residents to be weather aware Tuesday with some chances of light rain until noon. Tuesday will be a bit gloomy and cloud covered with humidity in the 80% range and winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph throughout the day and peaking by midnight around 9-18 mph.
The warm weather and clear skies should bounce back the rest of the week with temperatures peaking Wednesday in the mid- to high-80s around Redwood City and mid- to late-60s around the airport and coast.
Thursday weather patterns will be around the low to mid-80s in Redwood City and lows in the 60s Thursday night. Friday and headed into the weekend the daytime weather will still be sunny and clear but temperatures begin to cool down into the high 70s and temperatures at night reaching high 50s.
