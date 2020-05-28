San Mateo police on Monday discovered a man they had pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign was wanted for murder in Oakland.
Curtis Green, 29, of San Francisco, has been booked at the Alameda County main jail after police pulled him over around 6 p.m. near the Residence Inn, located at 200 Winward Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.