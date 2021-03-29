A sting operation cited two clerks Sunday for selling alcohol to minors in Menlo Park.
The citations were part of a minor decoy operation run by Menlo Park police and agents from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control. The operation involved young people under age 21 — under the supervision of authorities — attempting to purchase alcohol from 12 businesses in or near the city.
The two clerks cited face a minimum fine of $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation.
In addition, the state has the authority to take action against the business where alcohol was sold to a minor. That may include a fine, a suspension of the sales license or the loss of the license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.