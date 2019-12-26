State funds totaling $549,793 will pay for San Mateo County to respond to future PG&E power shutoffs — but won’t cover costs from electricity lost in October.
The state money can pay for generators, plans for electrical disruption and other measures over the next three years, said Kevin Rose, Office of Emergency Services manager for the county.
The Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce reported up to $1 million in losses to businesses because of power outages in October, Rose said.
Krystlyn Giedt, CEO for the coastside chamber, said she welcomes the state help but noted how restaurants, hotels and medical offices were hit by the October power shutoffs.
The average loss for restaurants was $50,000, hotels suffered an average $45,000 in losses and medical offices $25,000, Giedt said.
PG&E has spoken about refunds of $250 for businesses and $100 for residential customers, Giedt said — sums she described as ridiculous.
“It was a frickin’ joke,” she said.
The coastside was particularly hard hit by the power loss partly because it is further away from resources that can help when it comes to situations such as preventing food spoilage, Giedt said.
PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles said in an email that, “We are constantly working to make these public safety power shutoffs more effective while prioritizing public safety.”
“It’s important to remember that the sole purpose of these power shutoffs is to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the communities that we serve,” Boyles said. “We appreciate the feedback we received from our regulator, the governor’s office, state agencies, cities, counties, and our customers we serve throughout October’s historic weather events and resulting safety shutoffs.”
The utility has taken the suggestions seriously and is working to implement many of them for future public safety power shutoffs, Boyles added.
Chamber officer Giedt said, “We all understand we don’t want wildfire.”
But the extreme of wildfires in California was followed by PG&E’s extreme action in shutting off power, she said.
“There has to be something in the middle,” Giedt said.
The county must report twice to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services on its spending of $549,793.
