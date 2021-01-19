State Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, will on Thursday host an online town hall to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments, including vaccine availability.
The event, which is free, will take place online from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Becker represents the 13th State Senate District, which includes San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and will be joined by Dr. Anand Chabra, San Mateo County Health's section chief for COVID-19 mass vaccination, and Dr. Mark Adams, El Camino Hospital's chief medical officer.
To register or submit questions visit https://tinyurl.com/SenBeckerTownHall1. People can also contact Becker's district office at (650) 212-3313 or senator.becker@senate.ca.gov.
