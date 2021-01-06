Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday decried the actions of a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said Trump should be put on trial for sedition.
Supporters of the president overcame police and breached the U.S. Capitol earlier Wednesday as both chambers of Congress were in session to hold hearings on the certification of the Electoral College vote following November’s election of former Vice President Joe Biden as president.
“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy but what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capitol building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions,” Newsom said in a statement.
He canceled his regular update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state to make sure staff members of the governor’s office were safe.
Newsom said the state’s congressional delegation should not have to fear for their safety while representing their citizens, and his office was reaching out to help protect California leaders.
“President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-Elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power,” Newsom said.
Shortly before Newsom issued his statement, President Trump went on Twitter in a recorded video and said, “I know your pain. I know you’re hurt.
“We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election,” he said. “But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order.”
“Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order — respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue,” he wrote on Twitter earlier in the day.
Bay Area congressional representatives also reacted to the chaos in Washington as it was happening by taking to Twitter to let others know their condition or speak out.
“My staff and I are safe,” Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, said. “Praying for an end to this violence.”
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, called for the immediate use of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office because she said his words incited violence.
“This is a dark day for American democracy,” Speier said in a statement. “To see the seat of our government dissolve into anarchy with little to no resistance from the Defense Department or U.S. Capitol Police makes us no better than a banana republic. The responsibility for this act of domestic terrorism lays firmly at the feet of the President and House and Senate Republicans who refused to impeach him, stoked his ego, and entertained his conspiracy theories about nonexistent voter fraud.”
Liccardo said, “For this atrocious, dismaying display in our Capitol Building, Donald Trump should be tried for sedition. As a former federal prosecutor, I refer our next U.S. Attorney General to 18 USC Sections 2384 & 2385.
“Under the Supreme Court’s holding in Nixon v. Fitzgerald, the President is not immune from criminal prosecution, and this President has violated Section 2384 of Title 18 of the United States Code by publicly inciting the use of unlawful means to undermine the will of the electorate.”
“Never imagined I would be locked down in the US Capitol trying to ride out a violent coup attempt led by an American President,” U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said, referring to Trump.
U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, said, “I am horrified that colleagues and staff are on lockdown in House office buildings as I tweet this.
“I am equally horrified that Trump and members of the GOP have called for this blatant attempt to disrupt & undermine our democracy. Please stay safe,” Lee said.
“I join President-elect @JoeBiden in calling for the assault on the Capitol and our nation’s public servants to end, and as he said, “allow the work of democracy to go forward,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, an Oakland native, said on social media.
“Our democracy and our institutions held firm against direct assault today and four years of relentless attack on their integrity. Democracy and integrity won. History will not look kindly on Trump and his riotous mob whose violence led to the death of a woman today,” said state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo.
Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, said we are in the midst of the greatest threat our democracy has ever faced, an assault from fellow Americans who are being encouraged and emboldened by the president of the United States himself.
“Trump and his enablers have been flirting with inciting civil war in our country for four years. For too long, elected leaders have enabled and excused this borderline treasonous behavior, turning a blind eye as his lies have steadily eroded faith in our civic institutions and turned Americans against one another,” he said in a statement. “Our democracy is stronger than these traitors. The fabric of our nation is being strained to its breaking point, but America will prevail.”
The Republican Party in California also reacted, “The violent protests taking place today are unacceptable,” chairwoman Jessica Milan Patterson wrote on Twitter. “As the party of law and order, I am deeply saddened and disappointed by these actions and condemn the violence.”
