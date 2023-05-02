A man who robbed a grocery store in South San Francisco at gunpoint last October will serve up to three years in state prison, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jesus Enrique Lopezalvardo, 35, of South San Francisco, entered the Joyeria La Tina Store at 319 Grand Ave. in South City with an unidentified accomplice and allegedly ordered a customer to the floor, racking a gun. He allegedly jumped over the counter and demanded money. The store owner turned over $15,000 and Lopezalvarado allegedly fled the store but the license plate of the fleeing vehicle was registered to his brother’s name. He was found in Los Angeles and arrested on a warrant, according to the DA’s Office.
