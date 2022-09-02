California’s legislative session has come to a close and San Mateo County representatives are celebrating achievements, mourning some losses and gearing up to continue the debate on a number of issues next session.
The last night of the 2021-22 session ran long but, by the close, dozens of bills were being sent to the governor’s desk for either a veto or a signature. State Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo; Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco; and Assembly-member Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto; all called out new climate policy as key advancements for the state.
Bills codifying the state’s goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2045, prohibiting new oil and gas wells from being placed within 3,200 feet of sensitive uses like homes, schools and hospitals and advancing carbon sequestration received approval the Legislature by Wednesday night.
“I feel really proud of what we got accomplished, especially on climate but other areas as well,” Becker said on the heels of his first full session. “You can’t get it all done in one year but if you have an area you care about that you have some expertise in, you’re focused and people see you care, if you’re diligent, we’ll devote some of our own legislation to it.”
The three local representatives were also successful in getting a five-year pilot program approved that will allow the San Mateo County Community College District waive tuition fees for some of its students, an effort Berman said they attempted to implement statewide but, through compromise, whittled down.
Berman also emphasized the progress made to increase the state’s housing stock, efforts partly achieved through two bills that reduce barriers for developers to redevelop commercial spaces into housing.
Becker touted progress on the public safety front, noting legislators attempted to balance reform efforts with instituting accountability for criminal behavior. One approved bill expands record relief for felonies if the convicted person completes probation and is not convicted of another felony four years after completing their sentence. Another creates the framework for counties to establish a court system that compels those with severe mental illness into housing and treatment, an initiative called CARE Court.
“It was way more than I thought it would be. It really exceeded my expectations,” Becker said, noting he takes pride in his 12 bills that were passed by the governing bodies, six of which with bipartisan support.
Mullin touted his success in advocating for fund allocations being made to the county that he said will lead to more vibrant public spaces, congressional relief, “keeping a treasured library open and safe” and improving women’s health care.
Mullin presided over the floor for the last time Wednesday night, an experience he said was “bittersweet.” After 10 years in the Assembly, Mullin is exiting and set his eyes on a seat in Congress being vacated by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, running against Supervisor David Canepa.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of San Mateo County in the State Assembly these last 10 years and I am incredibly grateful to have served as the Speaker pro Tem for eight of those years — the longest tenure in the term limits era,” Mullin said. “While there were certainly hurdles along the way, we, as a body, worked every day to make California better and I am proud of our collective record of accomplishment during such challenging times.”
A Supreme Court decision led to swift action in the state, Berman and Mullin both highlighted — the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion up to 24 weeks into pregnancy.
Within weeks, California legislators moved forward with plans to provide privacy protections for those who come from out of state to receive an abortion and those who administer abortions in state and approved a Senate Constitutional Amendment co-authored by Becker and Senate President Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, that will give voters the opportunity to codify reproductive rights in the state’s Constitution this November.
Some losses were also felt. Berman said he was disappointed to see legislation that would have reformed and preserved California’s concealed-carry gun limits fail. Because the bill had an urgency clause which would have allowed it to go into effect immediately after being signed by the governor, it needed 41 votes to pass and failed by one, Berman said.
“That was one of those areas where California could have been a real leader in responding to the Supreme Court decisions and updating our laws in a way the Supreme Court lays out and we failed at that. A couple of us in the Assembly worked hard to get the necessary support and we fell one vote short,” Berman said, referencing a recent decision by the high court, which struck down New York law that required potential gun owners to prove they had a special reason to carry.
Becker said he’s focused on acquiring more funds for affordable housing and advancing the Seamless Transit Transformation Act, a bill that would have required the Bay Area’s transit oversight body, Metropolitan Transportation Committee, to develop a plan to connect the various transit systems.
And Berman, who’s running for reelection against Republican Tim Dec, said he’d like to continue his work on consumer protections and workforce development with a focus on establishing a grant program for computer science teacher training in public schools.
“There’s always some surprises toward the middle and end of session,” Berman said. “A lot of us are still digesting and analyzing everything after the fact but I hope folks are proud of all the legislation we got passed and we’ll see what gets signed and what gets vetoed.”
